Robert Kraft says Patriots ‘plan to’ bring back Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft says the club is planning on bringing back six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in 2020.

TMZ Sports caught up with Kraft in New York City and asked, “Are we going to keep Tom in New England, Bob?”

Kraft, who could be seen climbing into a large black SUV, simply said, “We plan to!”

Brady will become a free agent in March for the first time in his career.

Following New England’s 20-13 wild-card playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium earlier this month, Kraft said his “hope and prayer” was for Brady to return to the Patriots for a 21st NFL season or call it a career.

Brady told reporters that it was “pretty unlikely” that he would retire in the offseason

