FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is selling a minority stake of the franchise to global investment firm Sixth Street, as confirmed by a spokesperson from Sixth Street.

Sixth Street will acquire 3% of the Patriots, while investor Dean Metropoulos and family will acquire a 5% stake in the team.

While the team is not commenting on the sale, Sixth Street has confirmed the deal with 7NEWS.

Kraft has owned the team since 1994.

The Patriots are currently 1-2 through three weeks into the new NFL season.

