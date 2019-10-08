Robert Kraft suing state attorney in Florida over public records related to prostitution case

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WHDH) — Attorneys representing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have filed a lawsuit against the Palm Beach County state attorney because the office has allegedly failed to turn over public records related to his prostitution case.

The lawsuit claims prosecutors have not turned over dozens of documents and emails that Kraft’s legal team requested in May.

Kraft, who is accused of paying for sex acts at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida, in January has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting prostitution.

Kraft’s attorneys are seeking documents concerning any individual who was videotaped inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa and all texts and emails between the state attorney’s office and the Jupiter Police Department about Kraft.

His criminal case is currently on hold as prosecutors appeal a judge’s ruling that dismissed crucial evidence in the case.

In May, the judge ruled that surveillance video secretly recorded inside the spa could not be used as evidence, saying Kraft had a “reasonable, subjective expectation of privacy” when he entered the spa.

Kraft has denied the allegations.

