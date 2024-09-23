FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised cancer survivors Monday with tickets to the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins next month, as part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign.

At Gillette Stadium, 13 patients at Massachusetts General Cancer Center and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute were treated to a day of pampering. Their spa day was filled with manicures, massages, and facials.

“Seeing their fighting spirit, it’s inspirational. They’re all smiling,” Kraft said.

They received complimentary transportation to the stadium, as well as breakfast.

Each woman also received a personalized Patriots jersey.

“Everybody’s story is different, but everybody has a story and every one of these people deserves to be here,” said Barbara Scardino.

Kraft said that after losing his wife to cancer, he wanted to connect with survivors among the Patriots fanbase.

“This franchise can bring together people from all backgrounds,” Kraft said. “We want to make people feel better when they come into this stadium.”

Guests said the event was a testament to how far they have come in their battles with cancer.

“Having this basically at the almost one year mark for me, it’s like the culmination of the journey. Being here and knowing that all these people are celebrating us, I think it’s just amazing,” Scardino said.

The 13 women will join other cancer survivors on the field on Oct. 6 for a ceremony promoting the campaign and the importance of early cancer detection.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)