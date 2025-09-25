FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has sold 3% of the franchise to global investment firm Sixth Street, as confirmed by a spokesperson from Sixth Street.

While the team is not commenting on the sale, Sixth Street has confirmed the deal with 7NEWS.

Kraft has owned the team since 1994.

The Patriots are currently 1-2 through three weeks into the new NFL season.

Details on the deal are limited at this time.

