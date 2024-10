BOSTON (WHDH) - Actor Robert Pattinson was spotted near Boston’s South Station Thursday shooting scenes for a new film called “The Drama.”

The movie’s plot is still under wraps. Pattinson’s co-star in the film, Zendaya, has also been seen around town in recent weeks.

She was spotted by fans at a pottery studio on Newbury Street earlier this month.

