MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - School is canceled tomorrow at Roberts Elementary School in Medford due to a large norovirus outbreak, according to health officials.

Officials at the school say over 130 students called out sick with an upset stomach on Tuesday, with even more students and staff feeling symptoms while on campus.

The Medford Board of Health and the Department of Public Health said the symptoms are similar to the symptoms of the highly contagious norovirus.

