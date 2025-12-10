MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Classes are canceled Thursday at Roberts Elementary School in Medford due to a suspected norovirus outbreak, according to the school district.

In a letter sent out to families, school officials said more than 130 students called out sick Wednesday, and even more students and staff reported feeling symptoms of an upset stomach while on campus.

The Medford Board of Health and the Department of Public Health said the symptoms are similar to the symptoms of the highly contagious norovirus.

A mother of a child at the school told 7NEWS her daughter became ill quickly.

“She was fine all day today, and then we were out in the car and she was like, ‘Oh, my stomach kind of hurts,’ and then within a half an hour she was vomiting at my son’s activity into a trash can and we had to run out of there,” she said.

All other schools in the district are open tomorrow.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)