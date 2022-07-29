WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - Lemongrass restaurant in Warwick has put in place a robot server to help out their staff, amazing their customers.

“The guests love her,” said a Lemongrass staff member. “The kids really like to interact with her.”

Bella the Robot was purchased by the restaurant for $15,000 and helps servers deliver plates to tables having the entire restaurant layout memorized. Lemongrass said that Bella can wait on as many as four tables at a time.

The restaurant now encourages other businesses to get their own robotic waiters.

