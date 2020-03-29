Robots deliver wine and pretzels to help grocery store socially distance

One grocery store in Maryland is staying open for business with the help of some mechanical deliverybots.

Broad Branch Market is using four 45-pound robots to deliver goods — like one order of wine and pretzels — from her market to neighbors within a mile of the store. The free delivery is part of a beta test with robot manufacturer Starship.

“It has been great, people rely on us for groceries,” said Broad Branch Market owner Tracy Stannard, adding that the robots’ design was appealing as well. “They have a lot of eyeballs, they are really cute.”

“I’m going to use this all the time, this is awesome,” said customer Rachel Friedman.

