Robots serve up food at new Boston restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) — A new Boston restaurant is serving up healthy, inexpensive meals and you will not find any cooks in the kitchen.

Spyce, on Washington Street, has a robotic kitchen that prepares and serves food. The restaurant was created by a group of mechanical engineering students from MIT.

“We were all students at MIT and we couldn’t get an amazing meal at $10, $12 dollars,” said co-founder Michael Farid. “We were mechanical engineers and this is what we came up with.”

Diners choose the food they want on a touchscreen at the restaurant. An employee places the ingredients in the hopper, which turns the food as it cooks. The whole time, diners can watch their food being cooked behind the counter.

Once the food is done, the hopper dumps the meal into a bowl and then automatically washes itself. The employee then garnishes the food and adds a sticker to the bowl with the diner’s name. In total, the whole process takes about two minutes.

Spyce opens on May 3.

