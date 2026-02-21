ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Rochester community is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died Thursday in Utah following an avalanche near a ski resort while vacationing with her family.

Brighton Ski Patrol and Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to an avalanche near Brighton Ski Resort at approximately 12:49 p.m., according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

As soon as the snow gave way, the girl’s family and about 20 people in the area rushed to search for her before first responders arrived. Police said the girl’s brother used an app to locate her.

She was identified by police as 11-year-old Madelyn Eitas.

“Madelyn, a young member of our Rochester community, lost her life in an avalanche while on vacation with her family in Utah. There are simply no words that can fully capture the weight of this loss or the heartbreak her family is experiencing. A life so young, full of promise, kindness, and joy, taken far too soon,” police wrote in a statement. “As Chief of Police-and more importantly, as a member of this close-knit community-I am asking each of us to come together during this incredibly difficult time. Rochester has always been a town that shows up. We show up for our neighbors. We show up in times of need. And right now, the Eitas family needs us.”

Her youth soccer team also issued a statement, saying, “Madelyn was not only a talented and competitive player, but also a joyful and spirited teammate whose energy and love of the game lifted everyone around her. Madelyn’s enthusiasm, kindness, and bright spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privelege to know her.”

