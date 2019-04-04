Rochester, NH man accused of selling unauthorized vehicle inspection stickers

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Rochester, New Hampshire is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught selling unauthorized vehicle inspection stickers.

Wesley Roberson, 45, was arrested following a three-month investigation into the sale of New Hampshire State safety inspection stickers, New Hampshire state police announced Wednesday.

Troopers investigating a report of someone displaying an improperly obtained inspection sticker on their vehicle determined the person in question had not completed a New Hampshire safety inspection in more than two years.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Roberson had been stealing safety inspection stickers from his employer and selling them to people.

Roberson turned himself over to Rochester police Wednesday and was released on personal recognizance bail pending his May 14 arraignment in 7th Circuit Court-Dover.

