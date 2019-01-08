Rochester, NH man accused of trying to sell $10K in stolen surveying equipment

A Rochester, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he tried to sell more than $10,000 worth of stolen surveying equipment to a store in Hooksett.

Detectives dispatched to Eastpoint Lasers about 3 p.m. Monday spoke with an employee who said two men had just walked into the store and tried to sell equipment that had been reported stolen from a construction site in Rochester.

Matthew Kane, 34, was arrested without incident on two counts of possessing narcotics, receiving stolen property and providing a false name to detectives.

While he was being placed under arrest, police say Kane was found to be in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Kane was transported to the Merrimack County House of Corrections pending his arraignment on Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call police at 603-624-1560