Rochester, NH police ask for public’s help to identify armed robbery suspect

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen in a video walking along a street Wednesday.

He’s a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred about 6 p.m. at a convenience store in Rochester.

The man allegedly held up a clerk at gunpoint and demanded cash before driving off in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Rochester police.

