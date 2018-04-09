Rochester, NH Police seeking Dunkin Donuts robbery suspect

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - Police in Rochester, New Hampshire are looking for a man who robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts Sunday evening.

Police say the suspect walked into the store and told the cashier he was armed with a handgun.

No weapon was ever shown, but the suspect did get away with cash.

According to police, the suspect is 6 feet tall and wearing black clothing with white sneakers.

State Police attempted to track the suspect with a K-9 but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

