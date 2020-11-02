ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Rochester Public Schools in New Hampshire is transitioning to fully remote learning after several people across the district tested positive for COVID-19.

The recent positive cases and the necessary self-quarantining procedures do not allow for the district to support in-person services and therefore they are transitioning to remote learning, Superintendent Kyle Repucci announced Sunday.

School has been canceled Monday to allow for staff to finalize their plans for the remote learning period.

Tuesday was already scheduled as a no school and professional development day due to the election. This remains unchanged.

On Wednesday, during the district’s early release day, technology and resources will be distributed to students, Repucci said.

The remote learning schedule will begin on Thursday.

