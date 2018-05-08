ROCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A Rochester teacher is off the job after police say he had inappropriate, physical contact with multiple female students.

The allegations against 36-year-old James Sullivan, a sixth-grade teacher, were made by several girls, according to police. After an investigation, a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Sullivan would touch the girls in inappropriate places and hug them from behind, according to police. Two of the alleged victims told police that Sullivan put them inside a trash barrel and recycle bin against their will. Sullivan is also accused of taking video of the girls as they did handstands and gymnastics moves in front of him.

Sullivan turned himself in on Saturday. He was arrested and charged with one count of assault and battery and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Jacqueline Pittard, whose grandchildren attend the school, is shocked by the allegations.

“Not in our town, not in our neck of the woods,” Pittard told 7News. “I’m just surprised. It’s mindboggling in today’s day and age.”

Sullivan was arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court and was released on $10,000 bail. He has been placed on leave by the school. There was no answer at his home in Fairhaven on Monday.

Statement from Rochester Superintendent Douglas White Jr.:

“On May 3, 2018 a Rochester Memorial School teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave following allegations of inappropriate conduct towards students.

The employee was removed from the classroom immediately after the District learned of the allegations. We have and will continue to cooperate fully with the Rochester Police Department and other state agencies. In addition, the District immediately commenced an internal investigation of the allegations.

We continue to remain committed to our efforts to ensure a safe learning environment, including the physical and emotional well-being of our students and staff. School personnel and resources have been made available to support our students.

Due to the nature of the situation, the Rochester School District is unable to share any other information at this time.”

