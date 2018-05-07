Rochester teacher charged with having inappropriate contact with students

ROCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A Rochester elementary school teacher is facing charges after authorities say he had inappropriate, physical contact with multiple students.

Police responding Thursday to Rochester Memorial School learned of allegations made by students against one of their teachers. After an investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for James Sullivan, 35, of Fairhaven, police said.

Sullivan turned himself into police on Saturday. He was arrested and charged with one count of assault and battery and one count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

Sullivan was released on $10,ooo bail. He was slated to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

