Rochester teacher who saved choking student recognized for heroism

L to R: Rochester Fire Chief Mark Klose, Seacoast Learning Collaborative teacher John Les, 11th grade student Joshua Tuttle, and Frisbie Memorial Hospital District of EMS Gary Brock. Courtesy Rochester Fire Department.

ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher who rescued a choking student last month has been recognized for his heroism by Rochester fire officials.

Seacoast Learning Collaborative teacher John Les sprang into action May 25 and performed the Heimlich Maneuver when 11th grader Joshua Tuttle began choking on gum.

Les was recognized for his heroism at the Seacoast Learning Collaborative graduation on June 8.

“Mr. Les’s actions show how important it is to react quickly when someone is in need,” Rochester Fire Chief Mark Klose said in a statement. “I was proud to congratulate him for his heroic actions that day, which helped avoid a possible strategy.”

For the last 20 years, Les has worked at the Seacoast Learning Collaborative, which is a specialized education center for students with a variety of special needs and disabilities.

