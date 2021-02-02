Rock legend John Fogerty sends custom guitars to Boston Medical Center workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ten workers at Boston Medical Center will be rocking out with custom guitars courtesy of former Creedence Clearwater Revival leader John Fogerty.

The music video for Fogerty’s new song, “Weeping in the Promised Land,” reflects on the difficulties of 2020, including the coronavirus pandemic. It struck a chord with BMC staff, nurse Sarah Demers said, and she wrote a letter to Fogerty to tell him how important his music was.

“He responded back and I couldn’t believe it,” Demers said. “I grew up listening to Mr. Fogerty with my Dad, so he’s like God to me to be honest.”

And Fogerty sent more than a letter — he gave Demers and nine other BMC workers custom-made guitars from his collection.

