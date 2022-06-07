BOSTON (WHDH) -



Former Beatles star Paul McCartney appeared at Fenway Park Tuesday night as a part of his “GOT BACK” tour.

Due to overwhelming demand, the popular singer added an additional Boston date and will appear at Fenway Wednesday night as well.

McCartney last performed at Fenway in 2016, where former Patriots player Rob Gronkowski joined him on stage.

The “GOT BACK” Tour officially kicked off in Spokane, Washington, on April 28 and ends in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 16.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)