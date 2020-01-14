BECKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A rock slide shut down one lane on part of a busy stretch of highway in Western Massachusetts early Tuesday morning.

Rocks came crashing down onto Interstate 90 eastbound at mile marker 15.5 in Becket, prompting officials to close the right lane, according to a Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Crews are assessing the hill on the side of the highway.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)