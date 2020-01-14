BECKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A rock slide shut down multiple lanes on part of a busy stretch of highway in Western Massachusetts early Tuesday morning.

Rocks came crashing down onto Interstate 90 eastbound at mile marker 15.5 in Becket, prompting officials to shut down all but one travel lane, according to a Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Crews are assessing the remaining rocks.

