New York City kicked off the start of the holiday season Wednesday night with the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

This year’s tree is about 90 years old and features 50,000 lights. It weighs 14 tons and traveled around 200 miles from Queensbury, NY.

This year’s lighting included performances by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli along with Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Alicia Keys, the Muppets of Sesame Street, Dan + Shay, The Shindellas, and Louis York.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be lit daily from 6-12 a.m. It is lit for 24 hours on Christmas Day and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

