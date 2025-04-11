BOSTON (WHDH) - A 9-year-old from Rockland is cheering on Boston University’s (BU) men’s ice hockey team in Saint Louis as BU made it to the Frozen Four once again.

Logan Gatto, who has epilepsy, was matched up with the Terriers through Team Impact, a program that connects children living with illnesses or disabilities with college sports teams.

“When he’s hanging out with his BU guys, there’s just a light that shines in his eyes that we don’t always see when we have to deal with a lot of his medical issues and what not,” said Logan’s dad Nick Gatto. “So for him… This is a break from his world.”

Logan is a regular at BU practices, home games, the annual Beanpot Tournament in Boston, and for the third straight year, the Frozen Four.

“We’re in Saint Louis, and its been a great time so far,” said Nick. “Hanging out with the guys, seeing them practice, warm up, seeing them do their media stuff.”

Logan’s dad says the 9-year-old has been a good luck charm for the team.

“He brings them the energy they need,” said Nick. “For them, its a welcomed kind of change, for them to have Logan around and to travel with him, and things like that.”

As far as the Terriers are concerned, Logan is a part of the team.

“At BU, Logan has his own locker, they gave him his own little name plaque and everything above the locker at BU,” said Nick. “He’s part of the team. Every time we’re at a home game, their roster shows Logan on it. That’s how committed these guys are for Logan and we are for them.”

BU will play Penn State Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. for a chance to advance to the national championship game.

