Rockland boy airlifted to hospital after falling from ski lift at Blue Hills Reservation in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7-year-old Rockland boy was injured after falling from a ski lift in Canton Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Blue Hills Reservation around 4:30 p.m. after a boy fell about 35 feet from the lift and airlifted him to Boston Children’s Hospital, according to fire officials.

The child was said to have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“It was a thud sound which is so awful, it’s really gruesome,” one skier told 7NEWS. “But, then we watched him get loaded onto the stretcher from the ski patrol and then brought down the mountain and into the ambulance.”

Crews are still on scene and it is not clear what caused the child to fall from the lift.

Canton Fire paramedics treated a child who fell from the ski lift with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Thanks to Boston Medflight for a quick response and to our partners at Canton PD, MSP and Blue Hills Ski Patrol. @CantonMAPolice @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/W3XeEEDQ9i — Canton Fire (@CantonFire1) January 25, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)