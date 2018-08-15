Rockland fire truck involved in crash in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland fire truck on its way to Connecticut for repairs was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Weymouth, officials say.

The 1999 Smeal 105-foot ladder truck was being driven through Weymouth, heading to North Haven. Conn. for repairs about 4 p.m. when it went off the road in the area of 1218 Main St. and collided with a utility pole, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Rockland Fire Department.

Officials say an employee of the North Haven repair company was driving the truck when he suffered an apparent medical emergency. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant of the ladder truck.

The driver was uninjured and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

The truck sustained minor front-end damage. The pole also sustained minor damage.

Officials say the truck was driven back to the Rockland Fire station where is it currently out of service until it can be driven to the North Haven repair shop.

