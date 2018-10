ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Rockland firefighters are searching a pond after reports of “suspicious activity” Thursday night.

Emergency crews are conducting a search on the banks of Reeds Pond on Market Street after they received word of suspicious activity around 5:56 p.m.

There is no word on what prompted the response.

