Rockland HS senior prints 3D masks at home during coronavirus pandemic

A high school senior stuck at home in Rockland is using his talents to print 3D masks for first responders dealing with the coronavirus emergency.

Joey Messier learned how to use a 3D printer after taking a robotics course in the summer.

He has two printers at home and is thankful his school let him use the technology to produce face masks for health care workers dealing with the pandemic.

Messier said it takes about two-and-a-half hours to print one mask, but he’s motivated to make as many as he can.

“I always wanted to help people so I thought having this time off during this pandemic I can probably do something better than sit around and watch Netflix and Disney,” Messier said.

Messier said he was shocked when his principal let him take a printer home to make masks more efficiently, despite having two of his own.

“Also not shocked because I’m one of the only kids that actually know how to use the printer,” Messier said.

He’s even been able to make a mask for his principal’s wife who works in health care.

His sleep schedule has allowed him to produce five to six masks per day, many of which will be sent to hospitals, fire stations, and funeral homes locally.

He is just happy to be making a difference during this challenging time.

“It makes me feel really good to actually be recognized for doing something good like this in the community,” Messier said.

