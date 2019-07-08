Rockland man accused of defacing Fort Revere Park in Hull

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland man is facing vandalism charges after police say he spray-painted a wall at Fort Revere Park in Hull on Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of people spray-painting at the Farina Road park around 7:30 p.m. arrested Ryan Hewlett, 19, on a charge of tagging property, according to Hull Police Chief John Dunn.

Hewlett and another person were both allegedly holding spray-paint cans when officers arrived. The second person was determined to be a juvenile and released to a guardian, according to police.

Hewlett was arraigned Monday in Hingham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)