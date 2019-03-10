Rockland man accused of driving under influence, striking home in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland man was arrested after crashing his car into a home in Southborough on Sunday morning.

Police say Felipe Deafilvapnheiro struck the corner of a house on Cordaville Road and caused extensive damage to the home after driving negligently.

No one inside the home was injured.

Deafilvapnheiro is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop or yield, speeding, marked lanes violation, and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

