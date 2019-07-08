Rockland man facing charge of vandalizing Hingham park

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland man is facing vandalism charges after allegedly spray-painting a wall at Fort Revere Park Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of people spray-painting at Fort Revere Park at 7:30 p.m. and arrested Ryan Hewlett, 19, on a charge of tagging property.

Hewlet and another person were both allegedly holding spray-paint cans when officers arrived. The second person was identified as a juvenile and released to a guardian, according to police.

Hewlett was arraigned Monday in Hingham District Court.

