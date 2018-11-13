Rockland man facing charges after SWAT team responds to tense standoff

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Rockland man involved in a standoff over the weekend is facing criminal charges in court on Tuesday.

Police responding to 10 Chestnut Cr. on Friday night say 68-year-old Richard Blaikie got into a fight with his son, fired a gun, then barricaded himself inside a home.

Investigators say Blaikie has a history of mental illness and has talked about shooting officers in the past.

Blaikie is facing attempted murder, firearms, assault, and disorderly conduct charges.

Blaikie is at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility pending his arraignment in Hingham District Court.

