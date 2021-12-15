ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Rockland have launched an investigation after several residents reported finding loose lug nuts on their vehicles.
Police didn’t say where the reported incidents happened but they urged all residents in the town to check their tires before driving off.
There were no additional details immediately available.
Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is urged to contact the Rockland Police Department at 781-878-1212.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)