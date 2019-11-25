Rockland police investigating report of suspicious men asking child to get in truck

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Rockland police are investigating after a resident said two suspicious men asked her 11-year-old child to get in their truck on Monday, officials said.

The Exchange Street resident told officers two white men driving a red truck stopped in front of her home around 2:30 p.m. and asked her 11-year-old to get in to help them “look for something.”

The child did not get in the car.

The driver was described as wearing a Red Sox hat and having a slight beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-871-3890.

