Rockland police investigating string of break-ins

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating to three break-ins of local businesses in a similar area of Rockland last week, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of burglary overnight on July 19 found the Dunkin Donuts on Hingham Street, the Brown Bag Deli on Weymouth Street and Sullivan Tire on VFW Drive had all been broken into, police said.

After reviewing security footage, police said a grey sedan with damage to the passenger side headlight may be involved. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 781-871-3890.

