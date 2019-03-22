Rockland police officers hailed for saving man whose arm was severed in industrial accident

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Rockland police officers are being hailed as heroes for helping to save a man’s life after his arm was severed in an industrial accident in Rockland early Friday morning.

Rockland police Sgt. Thomas MacDonald and Officer Mark Nota were responding to a 5:50 a.m. report of a severely injured worker at the National Coating Corp. on Industrial Way when they found an injured 66-year-old Pembroke man with an arm that was severed at the elbow, according to Police Chief John Llewellyn.

Although one of his coworkers had created a makeshift tourniquet out of a T-shirt, MacDonald and Nota recognized that the victim was still losing a large amount of blood and retrieved a tourniquet kid out of the back of their police cruiser.

After using the kit to stop the bleeding, Rockland firefighters arrived on scene and provided further medical care.

The man was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where he was stabilized before being transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was working on a machine when his arm got caught and pulled into the gears.

“I want to commend both our officers who responded and immediately took action that likely saved this man’s life,” Llewellyn said in a statement. “Our officers never know what they are going into when they respond to an incident. Which is why it is crucial to keep the medical supplies and tourniquet kits in our cruisers and properly train our officers how to apply medical aid when necessary.”

