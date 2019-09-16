Share Share: September 16, 2019 January 28, 2020 Rockland police say missing girl has been found Courtesy Rockland Police Department Dan Atkinson ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Rockland police say a missing girl has been found. Police said Arianna Elias had last been seen Sunday wearing a black shirt and blue shorts. She was reported found two days later. The Rockland Police want to report Arianna Elias HAS BEEN LOCATED. Thanks for all the tips — Rockland Police (@RPD02370) September 17, 2019 The Rockland Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing Juvenile. Arianna Elias a white female 5'3 115lbs blue shorts black shirt last seen 9/15/19. Please contact RPD 781-871-3890 ext 0 if you see her. pic.twitter.com/AA8zB1vtY9 — Rockland Police (@RPD02370) September 16, 2019 (Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.) Trending Important information for DISH customers 7Weather: Dry Start To The Week UMass Boston student is state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus 150-pound ‘gentle giant’ looking for home with large couch to lounge on Market Basket invites Tom Brady to become store manager Dunk-a-Roos could be returning to store shelves in 2020 Couple arrested after fentanyl, cocaine, meth found in Quincy apartment More Trending Stories… Trending Important information for DISH customers 7Weather: Dry Start To The Week UMass Boston student is state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus 150-pound ‘gentle giant’ looking for home with large couch to lounge on Market Basket invites Tom Brady to become store manager Dunk-a-Roos could be returning to store shelves in 2020 Couple arrested after fentanyl, cocaine, meth found in Quincy apartment More Trending Stories… This Week's Circulars Daily news to your inbox Search for: See a sample newsletter