ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Rockland police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify two armed robbery suspects.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Market Street around 3 a.m. Saturday learned that two males had entered the store armed with a knife and a gun and forced the worker to open the cash register, according to police.

The suspects allegedly fled with $80 cash and six packs of cigarettes and made their way toward Highland Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockland police at 781-871-3890.

