ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Rockland police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify two armed robbery suspects.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Market Street around 3 a.m. Saturday learned that two males had entered the store armed with a knife and a gun and forced the worker to open the cash register, according to police.

The suspects allegedly fled with $80 cash and six packs of cigarettes and made their way toward Highland Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockland police at 781-871-3890.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox