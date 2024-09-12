Rockland police are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian and left the scene Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

At around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to Crescent Street for a report of a hit-and-run pedestrian crash, according to the Rockland Police Department. The person who was hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement.

The car was described as a white Audi by a victim, but appeared to be a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the surveillance footage, police said.

It is believed to have traveled east down Crescent Street after the person was hit, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rockland Police Department at 781-871-3890 x0.

