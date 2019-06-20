Rockland police searching for man caught on camera attacking gas station clerk

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Rockland are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who was caught on surveillance camera attacking a gas station clerk on Thursday.
Video from inside that Mobil Gas station on Market Street showed a customer verbally assaulting the clerk before smacking him in the head with a shopping bag.
The clerk, who was not seriously hurt, immediately called 911 to report the incident.
No additional information was immediately available.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Rockland police officer Brian McDonald at 781-871-3890.
