Rockland police searching for man caught on camera attacking gas station clerk

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Rockland are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man who was caught on surveillance camera attacking a gas station clerk on Thursday.

Video from inside that Mobil Gas station on Market Street showed a customer verbally assaulting the clerk before smacking him in the head with a shopping bag.

The Rockland Police are looking for information on this suspect involved in an Assault and Battery that occurred at the Mobil on Market St today. Please contact Ofc Brian McDonald with any information 781-871-3890 Ext 138 pic.twitter.com/qxkeFXHoOF — Rockland Police (@RPD02370) June 20, 2019

The clerk, who was not seriously hurt, immediately called 911 to report the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Rockland police officer Brian McDonald at 781-871-3890.

The Rockland Police are looking for this suspect involved in a Assault and Battery at the Mobil Gas station on Market St today. Please call ofc Brian McDonald 781-871-3890 Ext 138 with any information on this suspect pic.twitter.com/cMpx0vEdS8 — Rockland Police (@RPD02370) June 20, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)