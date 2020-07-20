Rockland police seek help identifying attempted break-in suspect

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Rockland police are turning to the public for help identifying a man they say is wanted in connection with an attempted break-in.

The man in the video tried to force his way into the Dunkin; on Hingham Street Sunday just before 2 a.m., according to police.

The suspect was driving a silver sedan and wearing light blue jeans, a blue shirt and a black baseball cap.

Investigators say the man may be responsible for two additional break-ins that occurred in town that night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 781-871-3890.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)