ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Rockland are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 13-year-old girl.

Angelina Fallavollita left her home around 5 a.m. on Thursday and has not been seen since, according to the Rockland Police Department.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 125 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a black sweatshirt, black capri pants with white stripes, and a green backpack.

Police added that Fallavollita may be heading to Holbrook.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Rockland police at 781-878-1212.

