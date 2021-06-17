ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Rockland are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Teyanna Cuocolo, 14, was last seen at Rogers Middle School on Taunton Avenue on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., according to the Rockland Police Department.

Cuocolo is know to frequent the Brockton and Milton areas, police added.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 104 pounds, with black hair. She was last seen wearing black biker shorts and a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Cuocolo’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 781-871-1212.

