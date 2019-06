ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Rockland are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Jalyn Dias, 17, was reported missing Monday, according to the Rockland Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone who sees Dias is asked to contact the Rockland Police Department at 781-878-1212.

