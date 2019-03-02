Rockland residents prepare for second of back-to-back winter storms

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Saturday morning’s snowstorm may have moved on but by late Sunday night, round two will be underway in Massachusetts.

Rockland got some of the higher snow totals on Saturday and people in town are preparing to pull out the shovels once again.

The snow tapered off around 5 p.m. and cleanup continued into the afternoon.

Rockland residents were not too impressed by this storm and they’re hoping the next round of winter weather will be mild, too.

“This isn’t bad. This is pretty easy,” Adam Levine said. “This isn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be. I thought it was going to be slushier. I’m actually pretty glad that it’s coming up pretty easy.”

The town was able to clean up the first round of snow with ease, and residents say they will see what tomorrow brings.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)