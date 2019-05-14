Rockland standoff suspect surrenders to police with baby in arms

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old armed robbery suspect who sparked a SWAT standoff at a triple-decker home in Rockland on Tuesday was holding a baby in his arms when he surrendered to police, officials said.

Officers investigating a reported “person-to-person” armed robbery on Howard Street around 3:30 p.m. learned the suspect had barricaded himself inside a third-floor apartment at 57 Church St., where several young children were staying, according to the Rockland Police Department.

Ivan Andujar allegedly forced his way into a random individual’s car, flashed a gun, fled with some of their belongings, and tried to hide from police in his nearby apartment.

Rockland Police Chief John Llewellyn says a drone showed Andujar inside his home, along with a number of kids.

“We could see him through one of the windows. There were children in the house,” he told 7News.

After a regional MetroLEC SWAT team surrounded the home with rifles drawn, Andujar surrendered and exited the building with a baby after about an hour, according to Llewellyn.

“He was holding a baby in one hand and had his other hand up,” he said.

Andujar, who is facing an armed robbery charge, is known to police and is considered dangerous. He is suspected to have taken part in a similar robbery with his brother earlier this month.

A 17-year-old relative of Andujar, who was also in the apartment, was detained after the incident, question, and later released into the custody of his mother. He is not facing charges at this time.

The first and second floors of the home were evacuated and residents in the area were ordered to stay indoors.

No injuries were reported during the standoff.

Rockland police arrested a 19-yr-old man after a reported robbery led to a lengthy SWAT standoff. They say he surrendered to ofcs with a baby in his arms. More tonight #7News pic.twitter.com/eNCEidMUTV — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) May 15, 2019

