Rockland standoff suspect who surrendered to police holding baby in arms held without bail

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old armed robbery suspect who police say sparked a SWAT standoff at a triple-decker home in Rockland on Tuesday and was holding a baby in his arms when he surrendered to police faced a judge Wednesday.

Officers investigating a reported “person-to-person” armed robbery on Howard Street around 3:30 p.m. learned the suspect had barricaded himself inside a third-floor apartment at 57 Church St., where several young children were staying, according to the Rockland Police Department.

Ivan Andujar allegedly forced his way into a random individual’s car, flashed a gun, fled with some of their belongings, and tried to hide from police in his nearby apartment.

On Wednesday, prosecutors detailed in court how Andujar allegedly pulled a gun on a 17-year-old Marshfield boy who told officers he was on his way to the gym and pulled over near Andujar’s home because he needed to send a text.

The 17-year-old was able to escape.

Andujar was ordered held without bail and returns to court next week.

Rockland Police Chief John Llewellyn said on Tuesday that a drone showed Andujar inside his home, along with a number of kids.

“We could see him through one of the windows. There were children in the house,” he told 7News.

After a regional MetroLEC SWAT team surrounded the home with rifles drawn, Andujar surrendered and exited the building with a baby after about an hour, according to Llewellyn.

“He was holding a baby in one hand and had his other hand up,” he said.

The first and second floors of the home were evacuated and residents in the area were ordered to stay indoors.

No injuries were reported during the standoff.

