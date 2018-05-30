ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland town administrator has been placed on paid administrative leave following misconduct allegations.

Allan Chiocca is currently on leave pending the outcome of an independent investigation.

The Board of Selectmen hired an attorney who specializes in discrimination and harassment to carry out the probe.

“While these allegations are upsetting, the Town of Rockland is fortunate to have professional and dedicated department managers and staff in place that will ensure that there is no disruption in service to our residents,” the Board of Selectmen said in a statement.

The details surrounding the allegations have not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)